University marks 29th Annual Health Sciences Research Day

More than 125 oral and poster research presentations were showcased Thursday and Friday at the 29th Annual Health Sciences Research Day at the Marshall University Medical Center.

Students, residents and faculty from health science programs at Marshall University presented their findings during the two-day event which featured projects from the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, the Marshall University School of Pharmacy, the College of Health Professions and the Marshall Institute for Interdisciplinary Research.

A list of winners is available here: https://jcesom.marshall.edu/media/55928/2017-winners.pdf

Julian E. Bailes Jr., M.D., a neurosurgery specialist with the NorthShore Medical Group and a clinician-researcher well known for his work on the effects of multiple concussions and other head injuries, specifically in relation to professional, amateur and Pop Warner football, provided the keynote address.

Bailes was portrayed by actor Alec Baldwin in “Concussion,” a 2015 biographical sports film about chronic traumatic encephalopathy brain degeneration suffered by professional football players.

“We were thrilled that Dr. Bailes visited our campus,” said Uma Sundaram, M.D., vice dean for research and graduate education. “He has published more than 170 scientific publications concerning various aspects of neurological surgery and is an editor for a number of a medical journals. The experience of hearing from a seasoned researcher like Dr. Bailes allows our students and residents to develop an appreciation of the direct impact of research on medicine.”

Bailes is scheduled to return to Marshall University in June for a community event.