BREAKING: Interstate 85 Bridge Collapses in Atlanta

An enormous fire caused a bridge to collapse Thursday on Interstate 85 in Atlanta. rush hour traffic was backed up for several miles. The fire broke out underneath the bridge on the northbound side, near where the interstate merges with another major highway. Shortly after, the bridge collapsed and spewed black smoke high into the air.

Authorities were able to turn back traffic before the bridge collapsed. no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was undetermined. Governor Nathan Deal said authorities were focusing on the potential that PVC piping commonly used in construction may have ignited. large amounts of PVC pipe were stored under the bridge. VIDEO BY YOU TUBE.

