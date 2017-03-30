Most read
BREAKING: Interstate 85 Bridge Collapses in Atlanta
Thursday, March 30, 2017 - 23:16 Updated 5 hours ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
Authorities were able to turn back traffic before the bridge collapsed. no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was undetermined. Governor Nathan Deal said authorities were focusing on the potential that PVC piping commonly used in construction may have ignited. large amounts of PVC pipe were stored under the bridge. VIDEO BY YOU TUBE.