Huntington Based Syn Tech Customizes Ap for California Emergency Services

William Lewis, who is the Deputy Chief ACS Officer Northern Region, had been searching for an app to help out in their mission when he came across another app that SynTech had done for a municipality in Kentucky. The issue Cal-ACS was facing was that nothing currently on the market did what they needed, the way they needed it done nor did his department, made up of volunteers, have the budget to have something custom written. William reached out to SynTech about using their Mobile Dispatch app for the needs of his department. After a conversation with Bryan Johnson, CEO of SynTech, William was disappointed to learn that particular app also did not contain the functionality that would best serve his needs. However, SynTech wasn’t willing to let it go at that.

The two primary missions of SynTech are to generate revenue to help people with disabilities through their association with Mountain State Centers for Independent Living, and to create sustainable IT jobs in their area. Because of SynTech’s community focus, the issues that California constantly faces with natural disasters struck Bryan and the team at SynTech. They promptly decided to alter the Mobile Dispatch product and keep it hosted for use by William and his team at a greatly reduced priced. “It’s a labor of community,” according to Bryan “whether it’s Huntington, WV; Greenup, KY; or the State of California, community is key. Every year we watch Californians suffer with floods, fires, etc. and I felt that if we can help even in the smallest of measure, then that’s something we needed to do.”

The app, called CAL-ACS Mobile Dispatch, features an administrative web portal and an end user smartphone application. It will allow administrators of the Cal-ACS to dispatch, track, and provide two-way communication to the volunteer corps that helps to place communications equipment used by emergency personnel during disasters that affect the state. This will give Cal-ACS a centralized way of tracking issues and instantly notify personnel regarding deployments and changes during events. The app will be launched in the coming weeks and will be in place and operational prior to the start of northern California’s summer fire season, which starts in May/June each year.

CAL-ACS Mobile Dispatch is another app in SynTech’s portfolio that lives up to the company motto of, “Connecting people to important information”. SynTech is also the author of the Heads Up notification systems, which includes Heads Up Emergency, Heads Up University, and Heads Up Pet Rescue. Each of those projects also has a community purpose behind them.