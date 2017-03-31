Counterfeit Drug Economic Realities Barricade to Eliminating Epidemic, Deaths

An item available online can turn anyone who clicks into a drug distributor and a killer.

According to a CNN report quoting the DEA, a pill pressing machine turns kilos of fentanyl imported from China into tablets that to the naked eye cannot be discerned from oxycodone or other opiates.The machines can fit on a tabletop or be larger than a refrigerator.China exports them.

You don't have to be a cartel member to fall to the temptation of alleged easy drug money.

John Martin, special agent in charge of the DEA's San Francisco operation, told CNN that from a $5,000-$6,000 investment someone could potentially make and sell $10 million dollars worth of pills.

But the powder --- Fentanyl --- comes 25 to 50 times stronger than heroin and up to 100 times more potent than morphine. Injesting it can lead to a serious overdose and death. Most of the "spikes" in OD deaths and dispatches over Ohio, WV, Kentucky and Maryland have come from pills sold that are laced with fentanyl.

The addict think that he/she is shooting up their normal "fix," but the strength of the dose brings on unconsciousness and without intervention leads to death.

Jim Johnson, executive director of the Mayor's Office of Drug Policy, has compared use of the fentanyl laced products to Russian Roulette. Except, often, the user does not realize they are playing with their lives, not simply their next 'feel good' high.

The drugs that killed Prince in 2016 were labeled as hydrocodone but actually contained fentanyl .

Due to the cost of pain meds, uninsured individuals may turn to the streets. Opiate pain medications cost about $1 per mg i.e. a 60 mg tablet would be $60. Heroin costs about one tenth that price, which is why they turn to it when money gets tight.

Both heroin and oxycontin come from the poppy plant. Both drugs have similar impact: An increase in pain tolerance and a sense of euphoria, along with drowsiness, occasional nausea and, at higher doses, a slowing of the user's breathing.

Johnson emphasized that "people need to understand [why] you stop supply by lowering demand," referring to the profits made selling the counterfeits.

As CNN's "Upfront" has stated, there is a heroin epidemic in every city, every town.

As economic motives continue, demand reduction requires availability of alternative treatments .

First responders and others have emphasized we "can't arrest our way out of this," but the crisis' foundation points at medical insurance (or lack thereof) and proper prescriptions to control chronic pain.

WV has high numbers of folks suffering from injuries doing physical labor. What alternatives to the rising tolerance of opiate meds can be offered to those in agony?



The WV legislature has passed a bill increasing the number of treatment beds for addicts. Ohio and Kentucky have instituted further restrictive tracking of opioid prescriptions.

A medical marijuana bill is currently pending in the WV legislature. Having passed the Senate, a member of the House of Delegates made "a rare" motion to bypass the committee process, sending the bill onto the floor. Some researchers believe that legal marijuana has a positive impact on the opioid crisis.

Regulation and legalization of marijuana produced a $2.4 billion dollar economic impact on Colorado --- including 18,005 full time jobs (per the Marijuana Policy Group). But Colorado's pot cottage industry went beyond prescriptions, they legalized the plant for adult recreational use.

SEE:https://thinkprogress.org/5-states-weighing-marijuana-legalization-would-reap-enormous-economic-benefits-study-suggests-cb06831d154b





Speaking anonymously, patients have complained to HNN of not receiving an amount of pain relief to continue functional life activities. Physicians ignoring patients chronic pain levels , based on these interviews, tempt and send patients to the street to find relief.

Educating patients, families, and administrators to proper, effective usage of prescription and other tools in a physician's arsenal looms as an essential component. Prevent those "in pain" from seeking alternatives. If it still hurts badly, what do you tell a patient?







For further reading:Why US Doctors Love Opioids and Hate Marijuana,

http://labblog.uofmhealth.org/rounds/why-us-doctors-love-opioids-and-hate-marijuana-for-chronic-pain











COUNTERFEIT FENTANYL







http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/17/health/pill-presses-counterfeit-fentanyl/i...

UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES OF OPIOIDS

http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/29/health/gupta-unintended-consequences/index...