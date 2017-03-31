Most read
Action on Medical Marijuana Bill Delayed Until Monday
Friday, March 31, 2017 - 22:24 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
He said it needs to be properly addressed in the bill for child proof packaging and identification for what the product is. This being said he would be making a motion to postpone action until Monday, April 3 on SB 386.
Delegate Pat McGeehan asked the chairman if members on the prevailing side would be invited to collaborate with the chairman and his attorneys. The chairman said any delegate wishing to come in this weekend, including Sunday is welcome to come.
Minority Leader Tim Miley addressed the floor saying that he had spoken with Speaker Tim Armstead and Chairman Shott and they are trying to work with everyone to move this forward.