LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Pipeline Could Destroy Underground WV Rivers

probably not as they are respectively 120 feet [equals 8 stories] and 190 feet [12.6 stories] below Dry Branch Road in Randolph County, West Virginia.

Have you ever seen Pickaway Falls or Taggard Falls in West Virginia? -

Ever swim in the Canadian River? How about Crayfish or Virgin Pool? - also not probable as they are all deeper than 14 stories underground.

Directly above these deep flowing rivers is the exact location of the proposed methane Atlantic Coast Pipeline [ACP].

Dominion Transmission plans to drill and blast through solid rock making a trench 30 feet wide and 30 feet deep.

The consequences of this proposed activity are severe and virtually unknown. A 42 inch methane transmission pipeline flowing full force over 4,000 foot high mountains has never done before. It, we, are an experiment.

The rock below the proposed methane pipeline route is total karst, 100 feet of Union Limestone, 70 feet of Pickaway Limestone, and 45 feet of Taggard Shale [totaling 225 feet, the height of a 15 story building].

What could happen deep underground if a trench is drilled and blasted into solid karst 30 feet wide and 30 feet deep?

Mingo Run is solid rock and in the direct path of the proposed route. This stream flows from the headwater Big Spring Fork and flows then as the headwater of the Cheat Watershed, the Elk Watershed and the Tygart Valley Watershed. I lived one mile from Simmons-Mingo Cave on Mingo Run for five yeas and I could hear boulders rolling deep beneath my home.

This is water that flows in all directions to service over 40 million people in 20 states. West Virginia Matters believes this should be of serious concern as the results could effectually be labeled genocide.

Maps and photos are in the “Underneath the ACP - My Cave System” presentation available at wvmatters.com.

