Classmates Sought for 50th Reunion

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, April 1, 2017 - 00:54

The Huntington High School Class of 1967 50th Reunion Committee is seeking emails, phone numbers, addresses, or other contact information of former classmates.  The milestone reunion is planned for September 8-10, 2017 in Huntington, WV.

Anyone having information is asked to email  Hhs67classreunion@gmail.com.

For additional and on-going information, graduates of the 1967 class can also join a closed Facebook group: Huntington High Class of 1967.

 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus