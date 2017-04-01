Wife Charged with Murder After Husband's Body Found in Chesapeake Refrigerator

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, April 1, 2017 - 01:10 Updated 4 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Wife Charged with Murder After Husband's Body Found in Chesapeake Refrigerator

A missing person's report filed by a family in Chesapeake, Ohio, has led to the worst news possible --- David Adkins had told his sister, according to WSAZ,  last week that he'd been in a "fight" with his wife and if she did not hear from him check the jail.

Lawrence County Sheriff's Deputy's searched the home in the 600 block of Rockwood Avenue,  Friday March 30 and found the body in a working refrigerator in the basement.

Tina Adkins, 42, has been charged with stabbing her husband Sunday or Monday. She is jailed on a one million dollar bond.

 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus