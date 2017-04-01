Wife Charged with Murder After Husband's Body Found in Chesapeake Refrigerator

A missing person's report filed by a family in Chesapeake, Ohio, has led to the worst news possible --- David Adkins had told his sister, according to WSAZ, last week that he'd been in a "fight" with his wife and if she did not hear from him check the jail.

Lawrence County Sheriff's Deputy's searched the home in the 600 block of Rockwood Avenue, Friday March 30 and found the body in a working refrigerator in the basement.

Tina Adkins, 42, has been charged with stabbing her husband Sunday or Monday. She is jailed on a one million dollar bond.