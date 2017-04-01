Most read
Wife Charged with Murder After Husband's Body Found in Chesapeake Refrigerator
Saturday, April 1, 2017 - 01:10 Updated 4 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Lawrence County Sheriff's Deputy's searched the home in the 600 block of Rockwood Avenue, Friday March 30 and found the body in a working refrigerator in the basement.
Tina Adkins, 42, has been charged with stabbing her husband Sunday or Monday. She is jailed on a one million dollar bond.