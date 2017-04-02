"Pippin" Lights Up Keith Albee Tuesday

The performance of "Pippin" is back on Broadway for the first time in 40 years, and will be performed Tuesday, April 4 in Huntington!

The performance will be filled with extraordinary acrobatics, wondrous magical feats, and soaring songs from the composer of "Wicked."

Don't miss this new, revised Pippin and what is called "A PIppin for the 21st century!"

Purchase your tickets today by calling 304-696-6656 or online at http://bit.ly/2nbe1M4