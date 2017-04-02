FLASHBACK CINEMA: "NeverEnding Story," "Ten Commandments" on Deck

lly (April 16 & 19). Showings are at 3:30 & 7 p.m. on Sunday and Wednesday.

NEVERENDING STORY (1984):

The beloved movie version of the popular children’s book about an 11-year-old boy who loves books. He becomes engrossed in a story about a young warrior, Atreyu, who must save a magical world from a storm known as “the Nothing.” Along the way Atreyu encounters a curmudgeonly turtle, the “Ancient One,” (“We don't even care whether or not we care...”) and a kindly flying “luckdragon.” (“Never give up and good luck will find you.”)

Looking back in 2014, on the film's 30th Anniversary, through this You Tube clip, learn about what happened to the cast:





TEN COMMANDMENTS

APRIL 9 & 12

A blockbuster from director Cecil B. DeMille, who practically invented the Biblical epic. Charlton Heston stars as Moses, the Egyptian prince who becomes a holy man, Yul Brynner plays Rameses, the Pharaoh who tries to destroy him, and Anne Baxter is the princess Nefretiri, who is loved by them both. Over 60 years after it was filmed, the parting of the Red Sea is still an awesome spectacle on the big screen. ("Behold his mighty hand!”)

HELLO DOLLY

APRIL 16 (EASTER) & APRIL 19

Barbra Streisand stars as exuberant matchmaker Dolly Levi in the screen version of the Broadway musical. Walter Matthau is Horace Vandergelder, the “well known half-a-millionaire” who is Dolly’s client and the object of her affections. Directed by Gene Kelly, with a score by Jerry Herman that is full of toe-tapping tunes, including the title song performed by Streisand and Louis Armstrong. ("It’s so nice to have you back where you belong...”)

AN AFFAIR TO REMEMBER

APRIL 23 & 26

A love story to remember, one of the most popular in movie history. Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr meet on an ocean liner, and feel an immediate attraction. Both are involved with other people, so are they destined to be together or not? Bring your handkerchiefs (but be ready to laugh and smile as well) as this irresistible romance builds to its unforgettable conclusion. (“It was the nearest thing to heaven…you were there.")

DOUBLE INDEMNITY

APRIL 30 & MAY 3

Fred MacMurray and Barbara Stanwyck play an adulterous couple with murder on their minds, and Edward G. Robinson is the insurance investigator who is their worst nightmare. One of director Billy Wilder’s best, this classic film noir drama received 7 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. The screenplay by Wilder and Raymond Chandler is loaded with memorable lines. (“Murder can sometimes smell like honeysuckle.”)



BREAKFAST CLUB

MAY 7 & 10

John Hughes wrote and directed this classic 1980’s coming-of-age movie. Five high school students—“a brain, a beauty, a jock, a rebel, and a recluse”—are stuck in Saturday detention together. Before it’s over they will learn some powerful truths about one another, and themselves. The original “brat pack” movie with Anthony Michael Hall, Molly Ringwald, Emilio Estevez, Judd Nelson, and Ally Sheedy. (“Could you describe the ruckus, sir?”)

SOUND OF MUSIC

MAY 14 (MOTHER’S DAY) & MAY 17

“The hills are alive” with the sound of the most popular musical of all time. Julie Andrews stars as the governess to the seven rambunctious children of Captain von Trapp (Christopher Plummer). The majestic Austrian Alps are matched by the unforgettable Rodgers and Hammerstein score. You’ll be inspired to “climb every mountain,” while simply remembering your “favorite things.” ("Raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens...”)











