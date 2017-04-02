DEVELOPING: WDGG Named WV Country Station of the Year

DEVELOPING: WDGG Named WV Country Station of the Year
WDGG, a.k.a. The Dawg, has been named WV County Music  Station of the Year by the West Virginia Broadcasting Association.

Mike Kirtner, president of Kindred Communications, said this is "the biggest moment of a long career," adding, "I am so proud of the team and thankful for them every day." 

 

