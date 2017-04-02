Most read
Bojangles Coming to Kinetic Park Area
Known for chicken and biscuits , the chain began as the dream of Jack Fulk and Richard Thomas, two veteran restaurant operators who predicted rising consumer demand for good food served in a quick-service environment. They based their concept on three attributes: distinctive flavor, high-quality products made-from-scratch, and a festive restaurant design with friendly service. And in 1977, their dream became a reality in the form of the first Bojangles’ restaurant in Charlotte, NC.