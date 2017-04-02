Bojangles Coming to Kinetic Park Area

Huntington will soon have a second Bojangles. It will be at 3082 16th St., across the street from Kinetic Park. Site preparation is underway.

Bojangles opened their first Huntington store at 3323 U.S. Route 60 E.

Known for chicken and biscuits , the chain  began as the dream of Jack Fulk and Richard Thomas, two veteran restaurant operators who predicted rising consumer demand for good food served in a quick-service environment. They based their concept on three attributes: distinctive flavor, high-quality products made-from-scratch, and a festive restaurant design with friendly service. And in 1977, their dream became a reality in the form of the first Bojangles’ restaurant in Charlotte, NC.
