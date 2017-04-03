POLICE BLOTTER: Huntington Bar Fight Lands Woman in Jail for Allegedly Firing Shot; Man Arrested for Threatening Officer

A bar fight early Sunday morning on Fourth Avenue has placed one woman in the Western Regional Jail after she fired a round from a pistol. Brittany Russell, 24, during the disturbance at about 3:30 a.m. April 2 fired one shot at Remmies at Sixth Street and Fourth Avenue. Members of security detained her until officers arrived.

Two other arrests were made including one man facing five charges ranging from disorderly conduct and obstruction of an officer to execution of two warrants. A second woman was charged with disorderly conduct.

***

A Columbus, Ohio man faces multiple charges, including threatening an officer and possession with intent to deliver following his arrest at about 12:38 a.m. at the intersection of Marcum Terrace and Olive Street. An officer tried to stop Aaron McBrown, 31, for a traffic violation. He eventually fled driving under the influence and was determined as a fugitive from justice. He's now in the Western Regional Bail with a $710,000 bond.

***

Huntington Police also arrested a man at about 8:07 p.m. in the 2100 block of Fifth Avenue on possession of a controlled substance charges and an outstanding warrant.

***

Among incidents reported to HPD are a first degree robbery April 1 at about 3:45 a.m. in the vicinity of 19th Street and Fifth Avenue; possession of a controlled substance , DUI, and fleeing at about 1:38 a.m. April 1 in the 1500 block of Sixth Avenue; a burglary in the 1300 block of Huntington Avenue on March 24; a B & E March 31 at about 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Kinetic Drive. Two petit larcenies were reported on March 31, too.