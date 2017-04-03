Most read
POLICE BLOTTER: Huntington Bar Fight Lands Woman in Jail for Allegedly Firing Shot; Man Arrested for Threatening Officer
Two other arrests were made including one man facing five charges ranging from disorderly conduct and obstruction of an officer to execution of two warrants. A second woman was charged with disorderly conduct.
***
A Columbus, Ohio man faces multiple charges, including threatening an officer and possession with intent to deliver following his arrest at about 12:38 a.m. at the intersection of Marcum Terrace and Olive Street. An officer tried to stop Aaron McBrown, 31, for a traffic violation. He eventually fled driving under the influence and was determined as a fugitive from justice. He's now in the Western Regional Bail with a $710,000 bond.
***
Huntington Police also arrested a man at about 8:07 p.m. in the 2100 block of Fifth Avenue on possession of a controlled substance charges and an outstanding warrant.
***
Among incidents reported to HPD are a first degree robbery April 1 at about 3:45 a.m. in the vicinity of 19th Street and Fifth Avenue; possession of a controlled substance , DUI, and fleeing at about 1:38 a.m. April 1 in the 1500 block of Sixth Avenue; a burglary in the 1300 block of Huntington Avenue on March 24; a B & E March 31 at about 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Kinetic Drive. Two petit larcenies were reported on March 31, too.