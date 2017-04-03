W.Va. AG Urges Legislature to Support Opioid Education in Schools

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey applauds the House of Delegates for advancing legislation that would require county boards of education to implement opioid awareness and prevention programs into their curriculum.





The Attorney General now urges the full Senate to pass the legislation, House Bill 2195, which uses opioid language set forth by his office to educate students across the state.



HB 2195 passed the House with a vote of 99-1. The legislation now moves to the Senate and, if passed, onto the Governor.



“Our state is in the grasp of a drug crisis that knows no bounds,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Making sure that students of all ages have a better understanding of the opioid epidemic is crucial to building a better future for West Virginia.”



The Attorney General requested – and now thanks Delegates Matthew Rohrbach, R-Cabell; Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson and Sean Hornbuckle, D-Cabell – HB 2195 include a requirement that sixth- through 12th-grade health classes include at least 60 minutes of instruction for each student on the dangers of opioid use, the addictive characteristics of opioids and safer alternatives to treat pain.



HB 2195 further requires drug rehabilitation specialists and law enforcement agencies coordinate with school boards to implement age appropriate lessons, including those for elementary school students, on the impact of illegal drug and alcohol use.



Educating the state’s youth is one initiative through which the Attorney General has sought to combat West Virginia’s drug overdose death rate. That includes last fall’s widely successful Kids Kick Opioids public service announcement contest, a recent collaboration with the WVU School of Nursing focused on educating eighth grade students and partnerships with high school athletic teams to reduce opioid use in treating injuries.



Other efforts include criminal prosecutions, civil litigation, multi-state initiatives, new technology, engagement with the faith-based community and a best practices toolkit endorsed by more than 25 national and state stakeholders.

