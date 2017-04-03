North Carolina man sentenced to federal prison for role in Huntington drug conspiracy

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A North Carolina man was sentenced to two years and three months in federal prison for a drug crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto. Steven Bailey, 53, of Charlotte, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

From October 2014 to late February 2016, Bailey, along with codefendants Jerrell Johnson and Roger Page, both of Huntington, and codefendants Trevor Bethel and Ashara Mayes, both of Atlanta, engaged in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine in the Huntington area. Bailey admitted that on at least two occasions, he brought cocaine from Charlotte to Johnson and Page in Huntington. Bailey further admitted to having a source of drug supply in the Atlanta area.

On February 20, 2016, Bailey admitted that he was in Huntington at Johnson’s residence, along with Bethel. Bailey was later stopped by agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration and was found with over $9,000 cash. Approximately $8,000 of that currency represented proceeds from cocaine provided to Johnson earlier that evening. A search of Johnson’s residence that evening resulted in a seizure by law enforcement of approximately nine ounces of cocaine, at least part of which had recently been provided by Bailey.

Johnson previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of crack and was sentenced to five years in federal prison. Page pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and was sentenced to three years and a month in federal prison. Mayes pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and faces up to 20 years in federal prison when she is sentenced on May 22, 2017. Bethel is currently a fugitive and is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney R. Gregory McVey is responsible for these prosecutions. Chief United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers is presiding over these cases.

These prosecutions are part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of illegal drugs. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of illegal drugs in communities across the Southern District.