Former Barboursville physician admits to writing a fraudulent prescription to illegally obtain 120 oxycodone pills

Chaney was the owner of Tri-State Medical Center, which is now out of business. On December 1, 2015, Chaney wrote a prescription for one of his employees for 120 thirty milligram oxycodone pills. Chaney admitted that he wrote the prescription without any physical examination of the employee and without medical necessity. Chaney then instructed the employee to have the prescription filled at Ross Drug Pharmacy in Ceredo in Wayne County. Prior to having the prescription filled, it was agreed between Chaney and the employee that the pills would be turned over to him in exchange for approximately $830 in lieu of unpaid wages. The next day, the employee had the prescription filled and gave the pills to Chaney in exchange for the money as planned. Chaney admitted that he wrote the prescription with the intent to illegally obtain oxycodone and to conceal the true recipient of the pain pills.

