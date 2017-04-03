Most read
- Overdoses Spike Again , Check Out the Pictures
- POLICE BLOTTER: Huntington Bar Fight Lands Woman in Jail for Allegedly Firing Shot; Man Arrested for Threatening Officer
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Bojangles Coming to Kinetic Park Area
- House of Delegates Recognizes NASA Pioneer Katherine Johnson depicted in "Hidden Faces" Book, Film
- Alternative Press Music Awards Return to Cleveland
- Belle, Beast and Chorus Visit Marquee Pullman IMAGES
- Berkeley County Poll Does not Favor Increased Taxes, Recreational Marijuana
- Gilbert named Distinguished Engineering Fellow
- W.Va. AG Urges Legislature to Support Opioid Education in Schools
Former Barboursville physician admits to writing a fraudulent prescription to illegally obtain 120 oxycodone pills
Chaney was the owner of Tri-State Medical Center, which is now out of business. On December 1, 2015, Chaney wrote a prescription for one of his employees for 120 thirty milligram oxycodone pills. Chaney admitted that he wrote the prescription without any physical examination of the employee and without medical necessity. Chaney then instructed the employee to have the prescription filled at Ross Drug Pharmacy in Ceredo in Wayne County. Prior to having the prescription filled, it was agreed between Chaney and the employee that the pills would be turned over to him in exchange for approximately $830 in lieu of unpaid wages. The next day, the employee had the prescription filled and gave the pills to Chaney in exchange for the money as planned. Chaney admitted that he wrote the prescription with the intent to illegally obtain oxycodone and to conceal the true recipient of the pain pills.
The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney R. Gregory McVey handled the prosecution. Chief United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence.