 Tuesday, April 4, 2017 - 03:05 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Elite Eight City Asks for "Greatest" Narrations for Contest
Photo: Mayor's Office

Huntington has earned its way into the "Elite 8." Now, they are  16 days away from the announcement of the grand prize winners in the America's Best Communities competition.

Hundreds entered the nationwide competition, eight remain, and three will win prizes of $3 million (1st place), $2 million (2nd place) and $1 million (3rd place) when the winners are announced April 19 in Denver, Colorado.

It's now up to our community to show the judges over the next two weeks that we are behind this effort 100 percent. How can you do that, you might ask? It's easy!

Take to social media and tell the world why #HuntingtonWV should win the America's Best Communities competition. Make a short video of yourself. Take a photo of something you love about Huntington. Or just write a few sentences.

No matter what you do, have fun with it, be creative and please use the hashtag #ABC8 and #MakeNoLittlePlans so the judges can see your posts.

To help show your support for Huntington, feel free to change your Facebook profile picture and cover photo to the images below.

On Sunday April 2, 30 community members came to River and Rail Nursery to assist The Huntington Urban Forestry Advisory Committee  planting 300 seedlings.

Mayor's Office

These trees will eventually be planted in neighborhoods throughout Huntington after they are nurtured for a couple years at River and Rail. The committee would like to especially thank George Kotalic for the pots, planting soil and the space at the nursery. Stay tuned for more opportunities to help plant trees in the city. Want to learn more? Contact Courtney Proctor Cross at cproctorcross1@aol.com. #ABC8 #MakeNoLittlePlans #HuntingtonWV #WV

Last week, U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins met with Mayor Steve Williams and other community leaders to receive an update on the community-wide revitalization plan that Huntington has submitted to the competition.

The revitalization plan, known as the Huntington Innovation Project (HIP), can be viewed in its entirety at http://www.cityofhuntington.com/assets/flipbooks/hip/files/…. #ABC8 #MakeNoLittlePlans #HWVictory


