Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour announces lineup for April 5

Organizers have announced the lineup of films that will be shown by the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour when it comes to Huntington at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.

Films to be shown include the following:

1. Danny MacAskill’s Wee Day Out (2016, UK, 6 min)

2. Ace and the Desert Dog (2015, USA, 9 min)

3. Ruin and Rose (Tour Edit) (2016, USA, 7 min)

4. For The Love (Tour Edit) (2016, USA, 14 min)

5. Packing It Out: Cleaning America’s Wild (2016, USA, 4 min)

6. Young Guns (2016, USA, 27 min)

7. Metronomic (Tour Edit) (2016, France, 5 min)

8. Poumaka (2016, USA, 15 min)

9. DreamRide (2016, Canada, 5 min)

10. Northbound (2016, Norway, 10 min)

11. The Super Salmon (2016, USA, 25 min)

The Banff Mountain Film Festival is the most prestigious mountain festival in the world. Right after the festival, held every fall in Banff, Alberta, the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour starts to travel the globe with stops in about 450 communities and 40 countries.

The 2016/2017 World Tour features an exhilarating and provocative collection of films that explore the mountain world, highlighting new landscapes and remote cultures, and exposes audiences to exciting adventures and adrenaline-packed sports.



At each screening around the world, audiences will see a selection of award-winning films and crowd favorites from the hundreds of films entered into the annual festival.

The world tour is being co-sponsored in Huntington by the Marshall Artists Series and the Marshall Recreation Center.

For tickets and information, contact the Marshall Artists Series by phone at 304-696-6656.

The world tour is on social media as follows:

@BanffMtnFest

Facebook: BanffMountainFilmFestival

#banffworldtour

For local information, please contact Chad Steen at the Marshall Recreation Center by e-mail at steenc@marshall.edu or by phone at 304-696-4653.

——————

About the Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival:

Immediately following the Banff Mountain Film and Book Festival, held annually in November in Banff, Alberta, Canada, a selection of the top films submitted to the Festival go on a tour around the world. Host organizations in each tour location help to choose a program that reflects the interests of their community, creating a unique celebration of adventure and adventurers at each stop. The World Tour spans the globe, reaching over 430,000 audience members.

About Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity:

Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity is a learning organization built upon an extraordinary legacy of excellence in artistic and creative development. What started as a single course in drama has grown to become the global organization leading in arts, culture and creativity across dozens of disciplines. From our home in the stunning Canadian Rocky Mountains, Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity aims to inspire everyone who attends our campus – artists, leaders and thinkers – to unleash their creative potential.

https://www.banffcentre.ca/

For details about the Banff Mountain Film Festival and general information about the World Tour and

The Banff Centre, please contact –

Suzanne White, Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour

phone: 403-762-6104

website: www.banffmountainfestival.ca