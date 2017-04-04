Most read
Marshall University to host first Student Short Film Festival
Featured videos, including animated films, documentaries, narrative films and video essays, will have running times ranging from 30 seconds to 15 minutes.
Dr. Walter Squire, director of the Film Studies program, said students’ excitement about and engagement in this project and others is the greatest thing about his position at Marshall.
“Whether or not students produce their own films or otherwise participate in filmmaking, they are keenly interested in learning about the history and diversity of film, fervently debate the effects video media have on American consciousness, and frequently stay after class to chat with me regarding film and/or forward me materials to share with other students,” Squire said.
The event is free and open to the public and light refreshments will be provided.
For more information, contact Squire at squirew@marshall.edu.