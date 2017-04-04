Most read
Marshall Health opens new Teays Valley location
Marshall Health purchased the former Patriot Coal corporate headquarters building in April 2016. In addition to expanded patient care, the new facility increases the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine’s capacity for medical students and residents to train in an outpatient setting.
“We are reinvesting in this community where we’ve been serving patients for more than two decades,” said Beth L. Hammers, executive director of Marshall Health. “The opening of this new facility means residents of Putnam County can receive specialty care close to home.”
Marshall Health-Teays Valley is conveniently located adjacent to Interstate 64, between the Teays Valley and Crooked Creek exits, and offers ample free parking. A grand opening and community health fair are planned for early June.
With the opening of the Teays Valley facility, Marshall Health now operates three multi-specialty clinics in southwestern West Virginia, as well as multiple other locations across the Tri-State.
To schedule an appointment with one of our Teays Valley physicians, please call 304-691-6800.
Patients at other facilities will not experience any changes in care as a result of the new location. There has been some communication confusion as some patients received letters that appeared to indicate Huntington facilities would move to Teays Valley, rather than this expansion. Physicians will be splitting their time between Huntington and Teays. Some have practiced exclusively in Putnam County and their offices consolidate to the new facility.