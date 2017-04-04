Most read
Spring Fling Artist Market at The Red Caboose is April 8
The market will occupy the Cabell-Huntington Convention & Visitors Bureau’s meeting space at Heritage Station, 210 11th Street, Huntington, and spill out onto the sidewalk to include an open air market. You will find everything from all-natural skincare products to handmade jewelry to ceramics to one-of-a-kind artwork. The Artist Market is free and open to the public.
“We’ve been updating our product line over the last few months,” said Red Caboose manager Brandy Ward. “Our new skin care and bath products have really taken off.”
Those and other items will be featured during the event.
“While you are at Heritage Station visit the other locally-owned shops,” Brandy added. “Grab a cup of coffee at River and Rail Bakery or Butter It Up. Explore the fashions and accessories at Birds of a Feather, and peruse the artisan products at Full Circle Ceramic and Brand Yourself.”
Local artists and authors on April 8 include:
Andra Levy – wire-wrapped jewelry
Colby Sweetser – ceramics
Silver Market – skincare
Carol Mazurek – multiple media
Creations by Nancy Watson – weaving/fiber arts
Laura Moul – photography
M. Lynne Squires – author
Lynne Welch – fiber and textiles
Playing With Pallets – handmade signs & geekery
Debbie Richardson – fine art
Publisher’s Place – local book publisher, with authors Jim Casto, Joe Wyatt, Carol Mazurek,
Carol Lucas and John Patrick Grace
Vintage Creations – jewelry
Ricardina Jewelry Designs – jewelry
Finca La Despensa - Supata Colombia – coffee products
Outdoor Vendors:
Jbirdistheword – antique pet photos
Kathy Welch – fine art
Scent From Heaven – incense, essential oils, and much more
Imperfectly Remade – woodworking
For more information contact Raine Klover or Brandy Ward at 304-525-7333 or visit www.facebook.com/theredcaboosewv.