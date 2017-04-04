Spring Fling Artist Market at The Red Caboose is April 8

Spring has sprung! Now is the time to brighten up your decor, update your look, or find the perfect gift for that special someone. The Red Caboose will host its Spring Fling Artist Market on Saturday, April 8, from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM.

The market will occupy the Cabell-Huntington Convention & Visitors Bureau’s meeting space at Heritage Station, 210 11th Street, Huntington, and spill out onto the sidewalk to include an open air market. You will find everything from all-natural skincare products to handmade jewelry to ceramics to one-of-a-kind artwork. The Artist Market is free and open to the public.

“We’ve been updating our product line over the last few months,” said Red Caboose manager Brandy Ward. “Our new skin care and bath products have really taken off.”

Those and other items will be featured during the event.

“While you are at Heritage Station visit the other locally-owned shops,” Brandy added. “Grab a cup of coffee at River and Rail Bakery or Butter It Up. Explore the fashions and accessories at Birds of a Feather, and peruse the artisan products at Full Circle Ceramic and Brand Yourself.”

Local artists and authors on April 8 include:

Andra Levy – wire-wrapped jewelry

Colby Sweetser – ceramics

Silver Market – skincare

Carol Mazurek – multiple media

Creations by Nancy Watson – weaving/fiber arts

Laura Moul – photography

M. Lynne Squires – author

Lynne Welch – fiber and textiles

Playing With Pallets – handmade signs & geekery

Debbie Richardson – fine art

Publisher’s Place – local book publisher, with authors Jim Casto, Joe Wyatt, Carol Mazurek,

Carol Lucas and John Patrick Grace

Vintage Creations – jewelry

Ricardina Jewelry Designs – jewelry

Finca La Despensa - Supata Colombia – coffee products

Outdoor Vendors:

Jbirdistheword – antique pet photos

Kathy Welch – fine art

Scent From Heaven – incense, essential oils, and much more

Imperfectly Remade – woodworking

For more information contact Raine Klover or Brandy Ward at 304-525-7333 or visit www.facebook.com/theredcaboosewv.