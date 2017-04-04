Most read
Detroit heroin dealer pleads guilty to South Charleston heroin crime
Holmes admitted that on April 20, 2016, he sold heroin to a confidential informant working with law enforcement. The drug deal took place in South Charleston.
Holmes faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on July 6, 2017.
The Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Monica D. Coleman is responsible for the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Thomas E. Johnston.
This prosecution was brought as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.