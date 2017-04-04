Senate Finance Approves Substitute of Governor Justice's Budget Bill

The first version of the bill originally would have made around $26.6 million in cuts to ten state agencies, create about $450 million in tax increases and raise teacher's salaries by 2 percent.

The Senate has narrowly approved a substitute budget bill 9-7 in a split across the party line.

Republican leadership in the Senate worked alongside Senate Finance Committee counsel to create a committee substitute for the bill that incorporates the provisions of passed Senate Bills 362, 437 and 484.

The resulting committee substitute most notably removes the 2 percent pay raise for teachers, makes an additional, across-the-board 15.1% cut to higher education institutions, eliminates $43.8 million worth of certain DHHR programs, removes the funding increase for the Division of Tourism, eliminates $60.8 million from the State Road Fund and removes the $105.5 million "Save Our State" appropriation to the West Virginia Development Office, among other revisions.

As of now, Governor Justice and the House have not seen the committee substitute for the governor's budget.

http://www.legis.state.wv.us/daily_sum/today.cfm