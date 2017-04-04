Overdoses Spike Again , Check Out the Pictures

Tuesday, April 4, 2017 - 05:03 Story by Tony Rutherford

HNN has obtained multiple photos from an unofficial source depicting a series of Overdoes during the weekend.

David Williams, an addictions counselor and freelance writer supplied the photos and descriptions. He has told HNN of an increase of impaired drivers on drugs, including one incident in the Wal Mart parking lot where troopers revived two occupants and "scolded" them.

The last post concerns a multiple car accident in which victims were transported to the hospital. Williams told us that one unreported OD incident involved a restaurant employee who Sunday evening  locked himself in bathroom and overdosed.

The first photo was taken at Arby's on 16th Street,  across from Kinetic Park. The second was taken in Green Valley at the Rich Station. The next two photos depict OD's near a West Huntington Gas and Convenience Store. The fifth shot shows a "man down" on a parking lot at 12th Street and Fourth Avenue. The sixth and seventh  photos occurred at the Wal Mart where trooper "scolded" the two revived , Williams said. The seventh shot is from a 20th Street incident in which a man with a machete guarded an underage girl in a restroom. Our source indicates this occurred at a residence.

(Actual official reports are pending. Photos taken by photographer verified the incident details, which are subject to official clarifications.)


