Most read
- Overdoses Spike Again , Check Out the Pictures
- POLICE BLOTTER: Huntington Bar Fight Lands Woman in Jail for Allegedly Firing Shot; Man Arrested for Threatening Officer
- Bojangles Coming to Kinetic Park Area
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- Alternative Press Music Awards Return to Cleveland
- House of Delegates Recognizes NASA Pioneer Katherine Johnson depicted in "Hidden Faces" Book, Film
- Belle, Beast and Chorus Visit Marquee Pullman IMAGES
- Gilbert named Distinguished Engineering Fellow
- Berkeley County Poll Does not Favor Increased Taxes, Recreational Marijuana
- W.Va. AG Urges Legislature to Support Opioid Education in Schools
Overdoses Spike Again , Check Out the Pictures
Tuesday, April 4, 2017 - 05:03 Story by Tony Rutherford
The first photo was taken at Arby's on 16th Street, across from Kinetic Park. The second was taken in Green Valley at the Rich Station. The next two photos depict OD's near a West Huntington Gas and Convenience Store. The fifth shot shows a "man down" on a parking lot at 12th Street and Fourth Avenue. The sixth and seventh photos occurred at the Wal Mart where trooper "scolded" the two revived , Williams said. The seventh shot is from a 20th Street incident in which a man with a machete guarded an underage girl in a restroom. Our source indicates this occurred at a residence.
(Actual official reports are pending. Photos taken by photographer verified the incident details, which are subject to official clarifications.)
.