Get Uncorked! A Food and Wine Festival to Benefit the Marshall Artists Series

HUNTINGTON, WV – Tickets are now on sale for the annual Uncorked! Fundraiser : A food and wine festival that benefits a great cause – the Marshall Artists Series! Uncorked! will be held Saturday, April 29 from 5-8 p.m. at the Frederick Building.

The Marshall Artists Series will be providing the tri-state area with this can’t-miss event by giving you the chance to experience some of life’s many pleasures. Uncorked! will be your chance to sample over 60 varieties of wine, tantalize your taste buds with tasty food, and bid on unique and extravagant items at its live and silent auctions, all while helping out a great cause! This is a wonderful way to encourage and help bring talent and entertainment to the Huntington community.

Uncorked! will be held at Huntington’s exquisite and historic Frederick Building and 21 @ The Frederick – located on 4th Avenue in Downtown Huntington. Guests will check-in at the Keith-Albee Theatre to retrieve a tasting glass, wristband and bidding number. Check-in begins at 3 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person. To order tickets contact the Marshall Artists Series at 304-696-6656. If tickets are still available the day of the festival, then tickets may be available for purchase at the Keith Albee Theatre beginning at 3 p.m.

Visit the silent auction from 5-7 p.m., as well as a live auction with WSAZ’s Time Irr from 7-8 p.m.

Advance tickets are encouraged as the event has sold out quickly in past years.

Uncorked! Wine Festival is sponsored by Mark & Connie Bedford (Connie Cares), BesTitle Agency, Inc., Dr. & Mrs. Rodger Blake, Dr. Peter & Mrs. Clare Chirico, Con-Jel Sales Inc., Dutch Miller Automotive, Jenkins Fenstermaker, PLLC, First Sentry Bank, First State Bank, W. Stephen Flesher & Donald R. Capper, Fly in Café, Garrison Designs & Co., Dr. Skuli Gunnlaugsson, Greg and Terry Deppner Hardin (Siberian Self Storage), Hugh Endodontics, Huntington Internal Medical Group, Marshall Health, Wayne & Johnna Miller, Ed & Karen Morrison, Mountain State Oral Surgeons, Charlie & Vicki Neighborgall, Nelson Mullins LLP, M.L. Nichols, Northwestern Mutual of West Virginia, H.E. Pilcher & Company, RBC Wealth Management, David & Kim Robinson, Sammons Adams Orthodontics, Somerville & Company, PLLC, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Waffle House, Dr. Tim Wheeler, Hank & Sandy Wright & John & Cassie Landers, Shonda & James H. Young, Jr., and ZMM Architects & Engineers