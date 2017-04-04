Most read
- Overdoses Spike Again , Check Out these Images
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
- Substantial Changes Made to WV Medical Marijuana Bill
- Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour announces lineup for April 5
- Statement regarding introduced legislation and the West Virginia Regional Technology Park
- House Passes WV Medical Cannabis Act Senate Bill 386
- Ohio Valley Bank Unveils City Mission Debit Card
- WV Legislature Passes Tweaks to Police, Fire Retirement and Disability Regs
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade, Visits Eastgate Mall Saturday in Cincy IMAGES
- POLICE BLOTTER: Huntington Bar Fight Lands Woman in Jail for Allegedly Firing Shot; Man Arrested for Threatening Officer
Get Uncorked! A Food and Wine Festival to Benefit the Marshall Artists Series
The Marshall Artists Series will be providing the tri-state area with this can’t-miss event by giving you the chance to experience some of life’s many pleasures. Uncorked! will be your chance to sample over 60 varieties of wine, tantalize your taste buds with tasty food, and bid on unique and extravagant items at its live and silent auctions, all while helping out a great cause! This is a wonderful way to encourage and help bring talent and entertainment to the Huntington community.
Uncorked! will be held at Huntington’s exquisite and historic Frederick Building and 21 @ The Frederick – located on 4th Avenue in Downtown Huntington. Guests will check-in at the Keith-Albee Theatre to retrieve a tasting glass, wristband and bidding number. Check-in begins at 3 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person. To order tickets contact the Marshall Artists Series at 304-696-6656. If tickets are still available the day of the festival, then tickets may be available for purchase at the Keith Albee Theatre beginning at 3 p.m.
Visit the silent auction from 5-7 p.m., as well as a live auction with WSAZ’s Time Irr from 7-8 p.m.
Advance tickets are encouraged as the event has sold out quickly in past years.
Uncorked! Wine Festival is sponsored by Mark & Connie Bedford (Connie Cares), BesTitle Agency, Inc., Dr. & Mrs. Rodger Blake, Dr. Peter & Mrs. Clare Chirico, Con-Jel Sales Inc., Dutch Miller Automotive, Jenkins Fenstermaker, PLLC, First Sentry Bank, First State Bank, W. Stephen Flesher & Donald R. Capper, Fly in Café, Garrison Designs & Co., Dr. Skuli Gunnlaugsson, Greg and Terry Deppner Hardin (Siberian Self Storage), Hugh Endodontics, Huntington Internal Medical Group, Marshall Health, Wayne & Johnna Miller, Ed & Karen Morrison, Mountain State Oral Surgeons, Charlie & Vicki Neighborgall, Nelson Mullins LLP, M.L. Nichols, Northwestern Mutual of West Virginia, H.E. Pilcher & Company, RBC Wealth Management, David & Kim Robinson, Sammons Adams Orthodontics, Somerville & Company, PLLC, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Waffle House, Dr. Tim Wheeler, Hank & Sandy Wright & John & Cassie Landers, Shonda & James H. Young, Jr., and ZMM Architects & Engineers