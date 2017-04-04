Steven Hancoff Transcends Tragedies and Genres in MAC Performance

Monongalia Arts Center (MAC) welcomes the nationally-acclaimed and recognized guitarist Steven Hancoff to the Tanner Theatre for an April 7 performance of his program, From Tragedy To Transcendence. The performance is an homage to J. S. Bach. Steven Hancoff has performed throughout the US, with a unique set list that incorporates ragtime, americana, and classical pieces, all given new life with Hancoff’s guitar arrangements. He is a graduate of St.John’s College in Annapolis, and served as an artistic ambassador for the United States in 50 countries around the world.

The April 7 performance at MAC will focus on the works of J. S. Bach. Hancoff’s performance combines visual art and music. He says that attendees should expect to see hundreds of pieces of art, both historic and contemporary to accompany his music. The program is intended to captivate both senses simultaneously, and has amassed favorable reviews. Roxanne Assaf of the Huffington Post wrote “Strains of music dovetail with what is the largest collection of Bach-inspired visual art ever amassed...it is an antique subject elegantly rendered in an impossibly light 21st century container.” Jazz Review Magazine has described him as “an interpretive master who plays with fluidity, grace and passion.”

Hancoff has also diligently assembled what he describes as his “life’s work”, a four-volume iBook called Bach, Casals & the Six Suites for Cello Solo which is available for purchase. He also has the From Tragedy to Transformation collection available for download on iTunes.

MAC invites all community members, students, and visitors to attend this one-night event in the Tanner Theatre. The concert will occur at 8 pm on April 7, and attendees are welcome to arrive early for a viewing of the 2017 Monongalia County Public Schools Annual Art Exhibition. Admission is $10 for the concert, available at the MAC Lobby Desk, online at monartscenter.com/shop, or by calling (304) 292-3325. Refreshments and snacks are available for purchase. MAC is located at 107 High Street, Morgantown, WV. Inquiries should be directed to info@monartscenter.com or 304-292-3325.





The Ingenuity Of Monongalia County’s Youth Displayed Throughout MAC

Each year, students throughout Monongalia County get the opportunity to adorn the halls of a professional gallery with their work. This year, MAC will exhibit grades K-10 throughout Monongalia Arts Center (MAC). The Monongalia County Schools Visual Art Exhibition occurs annually, and highlights the creativity of students throughout the County. The exhibition also serves as an opportunity for the students to make real-world connections, see a real working art gallery and see their own work on display.

MAC invites you to support Monongalia County’s young, creative students and witness our community’s next generation of talented artists. The exhibition will run April 7 – 29, 2017, and there will be a later public reception Friday, April 21, 5 – 7 pm. The South Middle School Jazz Band will perform at 6:00 pm at the Tanner Theatre.

MAC is located at 107 High Street, Morgantown, WV. Inquiries should be directed to info@monartscenter.com or 304-292-3325. Grades 11 and 12 can be found in Gallery 201 on High Street.



