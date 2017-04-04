WV Legislature Passes Tweaks to Police, Fire Retirement and Disability Regs

Requested by the Consolidated Public Retirement System, the bill's purpose is to add a definition for "vested" to Municipal Police and Fire Retirement System, and clarify duty/non duty disability.

The Committee on Pensions and Retirement moved to amend the bill by striking out the title and substituting therefor a new title, to read as follows:

House Bill No. 2600 -- A BILL to amend and reenact §8-22A-2 of the Code of West Virginia, 1931, as amended, to amend and reenact §8-22A-17 and §8-22A-18 of said code, all relating to the Municipal Police Officers and Firefighters Retirement System; defining terms; clarifying factors in determining duty and non-duty related disability benefits; and requiring members to have ten or more years of contributory service as a municipal police officer or municipal firefighter to be eligible to receive non-duty disability benefits.”.

. Strike-throughs indicate language that would be stricken from a heading or the present law and underscoring indicates new language that would be added. You should scroll to Page 8 to review changes.