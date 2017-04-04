Most read
House Passes WV Medical Cannabis Act Senate Bill 386
Delegate Fast (R-Fayette) said, “This bill goes against Federal Law. Are we a nation of laws or of mob rule?”
Delgate Lane (R-Kanawha) said, “I just want to thank the Judiciary Chair for all the work you have done. I don’t think anyone is 100 percent happy with the bill but this is a lot further than we thought we’d get this session. We can’t wait for the Feds while people die. We are here to help people. Let’s hope the federal government follows our lead.”
Delagate Cooper (R-Summers) said, “In a few years we will be trying to put the toothpaste back in the tube or the bullet back in the gun. The best way to stop that is with a no vote on this bill.”
Delegate Pushkin (D-Kanawha) said, “No other states who have completed similar legislation have gone back. Even though I supported a different amendment last night, I wholeheartedly support this bill now. And we aren’t bringing cannabis to West Virginia. It is already here. We are just brinigng some of it out of the shadows.”
Delegate Howell (R-Mineral) said he supported the bill after speaking with his constituents.
Delegate Ambler (R-Greenbrier) said, “This bill is a step towards being more compassionate so I support the bill.”
The bill passed with a vote of 76 yeas and 24 nays.