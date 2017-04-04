Statement regarding introduced legislation and the West Virginia Regional Technology Park

Marshall University President Jerome A. Gilbert today released this statement regarding legislation that has been introduced in the West Virginia Legislature regarding the West Virginia Regional Technology Park:

“Ownership of the West Virginia Regional Technology Park is an exciting opportunity for our university. Marshall is the home to forward-thinkers and we are eager to partner with the State of West Virginia, other universities and colleges, chambers of commerce and other key stakeholders to create good-paying jobs for West Virginians.

“We, at Marshall, are leading the way to new thinking when it comes to economic development—we need to break down the silos of higher education and start partnering with other institutions on joint degree programs, cutting-edge research and commercialization that all lead to a diversified economy.

“As I have said before, Marshall is stepping to the plate to increase its impact and do our part to aid the redevelopment of our state and help our citizens. Leading the Tech Park is a great step in achieving this. Marshall already has high-tech facilities adjacent to this important asset and has a long-standing track record of collaboration with the region’s stakeholders.

“I also have met with the West Virginia Secretary of Commerce regarding Marshall’s vision for economic growth. In addition, I have invited a world-renowned expert in university-based economic development—a former colleague of mine—to visit West Virginia in May to share his knowledge for advancing job creation through attraction of high-tech industry.

“We thank Senator Bob Plymale for his leadership on this issue. Marshall will always do our part to give back to the state that has given us so much.”