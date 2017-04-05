Most read
INCREASED NIGHTLY PATROLS
MU Police and Huntington Police Increase Nightly Patrols Near and on Campus
Wednesday, April 5, 2017 - 04:49 Updated 7 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
- MUPD and the Huntington Police Department met yesterday and are joining forces to investigate these crimes. The police believe these incidents may be related and are working diligently to identify suspects.
- The two departments also have developed a cooperative plan for an increased police presence on and around campus. Beginning immediately, you will see more patrols and officers working, particularly during the overnight hours.
Here on campus, we also are taking proactive steps:
- We are installing additional surveillance cameras in key campus zones. These and other video cameras on campus can provide valuable information to police during an investigation and may also serve as a deterrent to crime.
- MUPD, the Office of Student Affairs, the Department of Housing and Residence Life and others are formulating campaigns to widely share information about available campus safety measures and programs.
- We are encouraging all members of the Marshall community to submit ideas about ways we can improve campus safety by sending an e-mail to me directly at president@marshall.edu. I will share these ideas with members of the administration, MUPD, the Office of Student Affairs and other campus leaders.
Please remember we have a number of campus safety programs already in place, including the following:
- Help Phones – More than 30 emergency/service phones are located throughout the Huntington campus and provide direct contact with the police dispatcher 24-hours-a-day. If for any reason you feel unsafe while walking on campus, do not hesitate to use one of these phones to alert MUPD to your situation. You can also call MUPD directly by dialing 304-696-HELP (4357).
- Safe Escort Program – You can request an MUPD police escort on campus by calling 304-696-HELP (4357). The service is provided free of charge to members of the university community. Please be prepared to state your name and location, and an officer will be dispatched to walk you to your car, etc.
- MUAlert – Marshall’s emergency alert system allows the university to quickly communicate health- and safety-related emergency information through a combination of communication methods, including text messages, e-mail and phone calls. All students, faculty and staff can manage their own contact information and choose the contact methods they prefer.
More information and additional safety tips are available at www.marshall.edu/mupd.
These recent incidents have been distressing to all of us; however, I am always encouraged by the dedication and caring of our Marshall University family. By working together, we are able to help students, faculty and staff focus on their studies, teaching, research and professional responsibilities. We remain dedicated to providing our students with a high-quality college education in a safe environment.
Sincerely,
Jerry
Jerome A. Gilbert, Ph.D.