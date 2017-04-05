MU Police and Huntington Police Increase Nightly Patrols Near and on Campus

President Jerome A. Gilbert today sent the following message to staff, faculty and students:

Dear Marshall University community,

Over the weekend, there were robbery incidents near our campus that raised concerns about the safety of our students, faculty and staff.

I understand the worry these incidents have caused. The well-being and safety of the Marshall family is the top priority of my administration and the Marshall University Police Department. We all have a right to feel safe on this campus.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams and I are working together to take the following immediate actions to address the issue: