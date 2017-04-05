POLICE BLOTTER: Drug Arrests Bring Multiple Charges

Most read
They have charged a woman with burglary in the 600 block of W. Tenth Street. In addition, a man faces carrying a concealed weapon charge (first offense) after his arrest at W. Tenth Street and Madison Avenue.
Due to a string of incidents near Marshall University, President Jerone Gilbert announced that there will be increased nightly patrols in and around campus. Additional surveillance cameras will be installed.
Incidents reported to HPD on April 3 range from a first degree robbery (about 12:30 a.m.) at Hall Greer and Fourth Avenue, a malicious assault (about 3:05 a.m.) at Tenth Street and Eighth Avenue, child abuse with injury (about 8:13 a.m.) in the 1000 block of 25th Street, a stolen auto (at Harris Riverfront Park about 12:20 p.m.), and an overdose in the 200 block of W. 8th Avenue ( about 2:25 a.m.).
Finally, there were three petit larceny reports --- in the 3200 block of Piedmont Road, 1200 block of Sixth Avenue, and 2000 block of Third Avenue.