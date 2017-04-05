Sports medicine physician joins Marshall Health

Brock Niceler, M.D., recently joined the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Marshall Health as a sports medicine physician based out of Marshall Health’s new location in Teays Valley.

Niceler, a board-certified, fellowship-trained sports medicine physician, has been appointed assistant professor of orthopaedics. He most recently served as the sports medicine division director for East Carolina University Physicians and was previously a team physician at the University of Utah and East Carolina University. He has worked with high school, collegiate, Olympic and professional athletes.

Niceler, a Huntington native, is a graduate of the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He completed his residency in family and community medicine at the University of Utah; a fellowship in sports medicine at the University of Utah; and a fellowship at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. He also has additional training in fluoroscopic injections, musculoskeletal ultrasound and osteopathic manipulation techniques.

“We are thrilled to welcome one of our own back to West Virginia and the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine,” said Ali Oliashirazi, M.D., chair of the department of orthopaedic surgery. “Dr. Niceler’s phenomenal expertise and training will help us meet a need in Putnam County and its surrounding areas.”

Niceler is accepting new patients and referrals at Marshall Health—Teays Valley, located at 300 Corporate Center Drive, Scott Depot, West Virginia. For appointments, please call 304-691-6800.