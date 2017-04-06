Most read
Monk Visiting Kentucky Hall of Fame Cafe
Thursday, April 6, 2017 - 00:46 Updated 34 min ago Edited from a Press Release
Monk was a consensus second team All-American for Kentucky basketball during this past season's Wildcats advancement to the Elite Eight. Monk, a freshman, averaged 19.8 points per game and was named to seven All-American teams.
He was first team All-SEC and was on the All-SEC Freshman team. Monk was both the SEC Player of the Year, the SEC Freshman of the Year and became the leading scorer all-time by a UK freshman by collecting 754 points.
He declared for the NBA Draft late last week. Monk won over a dozen national awards for his play during the 32-6 record of the 2016-17 Wildcats.