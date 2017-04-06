Short Council Agenda Includes Budget Revision

 Thursday, April 6, 2017 - 03:05 Updated 1 hour ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor

Huntington City Council has released a relatively short agenda for the Monday, April 10 meeting @ 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Huntington City Hall.

Following the 4 p.m. April 6 work session in council chambers, the finance committee will review monthly financial statements.

The council agenda does include a budget revision as well as a modification of existing conduit repair standards allowing for provisions for broadband installation.

In addition, the Cable TV Advisory Board has scheduled a meeting Monday, April 17 @ 6 p.m. in Council Chambers to review an initial submission from Frontier Communications and to schedule a public hearing.

The board is chaired by former councilman Bill Rosenberger.

COUNCIL AGENDA FOR APRIL 10

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 960 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, REGARDING CONDUIT STANDARDS

 

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

 

6. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR, EQUIPMENT AND MATERIALS FOR THE REMOVAL AND REPLACEMENT OF THE A RETAINING WALL AT 57 EDGEMONT ROAD, WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON


Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

 

7. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #4 OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2016-2017 GENERAL FUND BUDGET

 

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

 

8. Good & Welfare

