Most read
- Overdoses Spike Again , Check Out these Images
- Detroit heroin dealer pleads guilty to South Charleston heroin crime
- Restaurant Chain Settles Age Bias Case for $12 Million
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
- POLICE BLOTTER: Drug Arrests Bring Multiple Charges
- Statement regarding introduced legislation and the West Virginia Regional Technology Park
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade IMAGES
- Belle, Beast and Chorus Visit Marquee Pullman IMAGES
- MU Police and Huntington Police Increase Nightly Patrols Near and on Campus
- Attorney General Morrisey Announces Concealed Gun Reciprocity Agreements with 3 States
Short Council Agenda Includes Budget Revision
The council agenda does include a budget revision as well as a modification of existing conduit repair standards allowing for provisions for broadband installation.
In addition, the Cable TV Advisory Board has scheduled a meeting Monday, April 17 @ 6 p.m. in Council Chambers to review an initial submission from Frontier Communications and to schedule a public hearing.
The board is chaired by former councilman Bill Rosenberger.
COUNCIL AGENDA FOR APRIL 10
5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING ARTICLE 960 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, REGARDING CONDUIT STANDARDS
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark
6. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH LABOR, EQUIPMENT AND MATERIALS FOR THE REMOVAL AND REPLACEMENT OF THE A RETAINING WALL AT 57 EDGEMONT ROAD, WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark
7. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #4 OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2016-2017 GENERAL FUND BUDGET
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark
8. Good & Welfare