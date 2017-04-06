Most read
- Overdoses Spike Again , Check Out these Images
- Detroit heroin dealer pleads guilty to South Charleston heroin crime
- Restaurant Chain Settles Age Bias Case for $12 Million
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
- POLICE BLOTTER: Drug Arrests Bring Multiple Charges
- Statement regarding introduced legislation and the West Virginia Regional Technology Park
- Elsa from Frozen Made a Cameo Appearance Leading Huntington Parade IMAGES
- Belle, Beast and Chorus Visit Marquee Pullman IMAGES
- Attorney General Morrisey Announces Concealed Gun Reciprocity Agreements with 3 States
- MU Police and Huntington Police Increase Nightly Patrols Near and on Campus
SNEAK PREVIEW: Kings Island Opens April 15
New for 2017 will be the much awaited Mystic Timbers coaster:
Rivertown’s beginning was the formation of the K.I. & Miami Valley Railroad and the Miami River Lumber Company. The lumber company began buying large sections of wooded land with the goal of using the railroad to make it easier to ship the timber out. But something mysterious, something that could not be explained, began to happen. The area surrounding the lumber company became overrun by a medusa-like growth of vines as nature moved in and reclaimed its land.
Themed to an area surrounding a lumber company becoming overrun by a mysterious medusa-like overgrowth of vines as nature reclaims its land, Mystic Timbers will be 3,265 feet in length, reach 109 feet in height and weave along steep cliffs, down ravines, cross over water and go through an extreme S-turn, among a forest of trees, at speeds up to 53 mph.
Admission to Kings Island includes Soak City – the park’s massive 33-acre waterpark! Call (513) 754-5700 or visit www.visitkingsisland.com