Huntington Honoring Champion Basketball Teams on Monday
Thursday, April 6, 2017 - 19:23 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Teams that will be honored include the Vinson Middle School Boys (2017 Wayne County champions); St. Joe High School Girls (2017 Class A state champions); Huntington High School Girls (2017 Class AAA state champions); and Huntington High School Boys (2017 Class AAA state champions).
Marshall Head Basketball Coach Danny D'antoni will be the guest speaker during the ceremony, and Mayor Steve Williams will present proclamations to each team. The ceremony is open to the public. #abc8 #MakeNoLittlePlans #CityofChampions