Huntington Honoring Champion Basketball Teams on Monday

The City of Huntington will honor four local basketball teams for winning state or county championships this year during a ceremony at 6 p.m. Monday, April 10, in the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium at Huntington City Hall.

Teams that will be honored include the Vinson Middle School Boys (2017 Wayne County champions); St. Joe High School Girls (2017 Class A state champions); Huntington High School Girls (2017 Class AAA state champions); and Huntington High School Boys (2017 Class AAA state champions).

Marshall Head Basketball Coach Danny D'antoni will be the guest speaker during the ceremony, and Mayor Steve Williams will present proclamations to each team. The ceremony is open to the public.