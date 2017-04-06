Kids Ride 50 Percent Off Year-Round on Amtrak

WASHINGTON – Just in time for families making spring travel plans, Amtrak is collaborating with DreamWorks Animation on the release of its animated family comedy The Boss Baby to promote Amtrak’s year-round discount of 50 percent off travel for kids ages 12 and under on board Amtrak trains nationwide. Children under the age of two ride free.

“Amtrak and DreamWorks Animation share a long history of connecting families and enriching their experiences so teaming up for The Boss Baby was a natural fit,” said Jason Molfetas, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. “Whether playing games on board, enjoying a snack in the café or dining car, or taking a moment to enjoy the scenery out the window, we offer families and kids the opportunity to be the boss of fun and affordable Amtrak adventures.”

The Boss Baby, which opens nationwide in theaters March 31 by 20th Century Fox, is about how a young boy’s life is turned upside down when his parents bring home a new suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying, sarcastic baby brother. The film features an all-star voice cast including Alec Baldwin (The Boss Baby Templeton), Jimmy Kimmel and Lisa Kudrow (Ted and Janice Templeton), Steve Buscemi (Francis E. Francis), Miles Bakshi (young Tim Templeton), and Tobey Maguire (adult Tim Templeton). The film is directed by Tom McGrath, who co-directed the 2005 comedy Madagascar and its sequels, and was written by Michael McCullers (based on the award-winning picture book by Marla Frazee) and produced by Ramsey Ann Naito.

Kids can also enjoy The Boss Baby activity sheets now available in Amtrak stations across the country as well as aboard Acela Express trains and other trains operating on the Northeast Corridor.

With affordable and convenient travel to more than 500 destinations including national parks, monuments, historic sites and other popular family-friendly locations, America’s Railroad® is the smarter way for families and kids to travel. Plus, parents don’t have to worry about the hassles of baggage fees or traffic stops.

To learn more about Amtrak’s 50 percent off discount for kids, visit Amtrak.com/TheBossBaby or call 1-800-USA-RAIL.