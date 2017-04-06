WV on track to finish fiscal year in the negative

CHARLESTON, W.VA. – The West Virginia Department of Revenue on Thursday released General Revenue Fund collection numbers for March of $331.5 million that were nearly $26.3 million above estimates; however, the state remains on track to finish the fiscal year in the negative.

Secretary of Revenue Dave Hardy said despite the uptick in March, the months of April and June are critical in terms of collections.

“Even though March numbers are fairly positive, we believe there is still red ink ahead for the state,” Hardy said. “April is our most significant month for revenue expectations, but given recent trends, we don’t believe we are going to hit our estimate for April. It would be great if we did, but we would have to see 8.5 percent growth to hit the mark and we haven’t come close to that this entire fiscal year.”

Year-to-date growth in West Virginia has been less than 2 percent in Fiscal Year 2017.

“June collections are vital, too,” Hardy said. “We don’t believe we will hit estimates for June either.”

In March, cumulative collections of $2.847 billion were $79.6 million below estimate and just

$64.2 million above last year’s receipts. These collections included $17.3 million in diverted Workers’ Compensation Debt Fund revenues related to the provisions of Senate Bill 419 and $5 million dollars from the Income Tax Refund Reserve Account. Absent these gap fill revenues and a timing related temporary $10.8 million surplus in appropriated Excess Lottery Transfers, the year-to-date revenue shortfall was $112.6 million.

The biggest surpluses for the month were in collection of Severance Tax ($13.1 million) and Insurance Premium ($8.1 million). The Severance Tax is attributable to an ongoing recovery in both natural gas prices and coal sales from prior year levels. The Insurance Premium surplus and a bump in Personal Income Tax collections are due to timing issues. Also in March, Corporation Net Income Tax collections missed estimate by $5.9 million, Consumer Sales Tax collections fell short of estimate by $1.2 million and Business and Occupation Tax collections missed estimate by nearly $1.1 million.