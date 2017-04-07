Electric vehicle charging stations coming to Stonewall Resort in April

ROANOKE, W.Va. – Stonewall Resort in Lewis County soon will accommodate the growing number of guests who drive electric vehicles (EV). Three EV charging stations will be installed at the property in April, resort officials have announced. Stonewall joins Blackwater Falls, Pipestem Resort, Twin Falls, Cacapon Resort, Tygart Lake and Hawks Nest lodges in incorporating EV charging stations as a complimentary guest service.





“The popularity and versatility of electric vehicles continue to grow and we’re pleased to offer this service to our guests,” said Mike Hager, general manager at Stonewall Resort. “Our location near Interstate 79 provides a perfect location for guests to stop and refuel, while also taking time to enjoy our natural lakeside setting and amenities.”



Hager said the electric vehicle charging stations will be installed in parking spaces in the resort’s circle drive. Two of the parking spaces will be dedicated Tesla-brand vehicle charging stations and the third spot will be equipped with a charging station that can handle a broad range of electric vehicles. Electric Vehicle owners should check their EV station location apps to learn when the Stonewall Resort charging docks become active.



