Most read
- Working Together Just First Piece of Solving Opioid Epidemic Puzzle
- Overdoses Spike Again , Check Out these Images
- Detroit heroin dealer pleads guilty to South Charleston heroin crime
- SNEAK PREVIEW: Kings Island Opens April 15
- Short Council Agenda Includes Budget Revision
- Monk Visiting Kentucky Hall of Fame Cafe
- Women’s conference to focus on rural perspectives
- Sports medicine physician joins Marshall Health
- Greenbrier County man pleads guilty to distribution of oxymorphone
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
Electric vehicle charging stations coming to Stonewall Resort in April
Friday, April 7, 2017 - 00:38 Updated 26 min ago Edited from a Press Release
“The popularity and versatility of electric vehicles continue to grow and we’re pleased to offer this service to our guests,” said Mike Hager, general manager at Stonewall Resort. “Our location near Interstate 79 provides a perfect location for guests to stop and refuel, while also taking time to enjoy our natural lakeside setting and amenities.”
Hager said the electric vehicle charging stations will be installed in parking spaces in the resort’s circle drive. Two of the parking spaces will be dedicated Tesla-brand vehicle charging stations and the third spot will be equipped with a charging station that can handle a broad range of electric vehicles. Electric Vehicle owners should check their EV station location apps to learn when the Stonewall Resort charging docks become active.
For additional information and reservations, contact the resort at 888-278-8150 or visit www.StonewallResort.com.