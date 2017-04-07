Large Cities Face Opioid Issues Like Huntington

You have often heard, Huntington is not alone.

Huntington has gathered a duel reputation: One for the proliferation of drugs in a heartland city and a second for coming together and innovating programs to challenge the substance abuse overdose epidemic.

A website utilized by first reponders --- ArrestRecords.com --- comprised a Top Ten list of cities with high overdose rates. Not surprisingly, three of the Top Ten are in Ohio --- Dayton at #1 , Cincinnati at #6 and Toledo #10.

“It’s really sad and shocking to see how this opioid epidemic is destroying lives across the country”, said Jennifer McDonald, an ArrestRecords.com analyst. “Communities large and small are being torn apart, and this map and data really shows how bad it is.”

The compilations come from CDC and state health data for major US cities.

The Top 10 Worst Big Cities for Drug Overdoses