Large Cities Face Opioid Issues Like Huntington
Friday, April 7, 2017 - 17:14 Updated 19 min ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
A website utilized by first reponders --- ArrestRecords.com --- comprised a Top Ten list of cities with high overdose rates. Not surprisingly, three of the Top Ten are in Ohio --- Dayton at #1 , Cincinnati at #6 and Toledo #10.
“It’s really sad and shocking to see how this opioid epidemic is destroying lives across the country”, said Jennifer McDonald, an ArrestRecords.com analyst. “Communities large and small are being torn apart, and this map and data really shows how bad it is.”
The compilations come from CDC and state health data for major US cities.
The Top 10 Worst Big Cities for Drug Overdoses
- Dayton
- Baltimore, MD.
- Philadelphia, PA
- New Bedford, MA
- Birmingham, AL
- Cincinnati
- Warren, MI
- Knoxville, TN
- Albuquerque, NM
- Toledo