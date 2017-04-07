Rapel Down the Edge of the WV Building for United Way

 Friday, April 7, 2017 - 02:46 Updated 8 hours ago
Have a hankering for adventure? Desire more than a fast trip down the highway? Roller Coaster Rush Just Can't be Curbed? Tackled the New River Gorge?

Rappelers have a unique challenge and June 17 is the date.

United Way of the River Cities invites any adventuresome adrenaline rushee to jump off Huntington's tallest building in a controlled descent.

Those who dare must raise $1,000 for United Way in order to qualify.

Michelle Marcum is one of those competing. She wrote:


"On Saturday June 17th I will be rappelling down The West Virginia building to raise much needed funds for The United Way of River Cities. I am so happy to be involved in this event. As many of you know, I love thrill seeking adventures and I am passionate about my hometown of Huntington. So from the moment I heard of this opportunity I was on board.

"Over the Edge," allows me the perfect opportunity to combine my love for adrenaline driven activities with my passion for Community Development. Please help me reach my goal of donating $1,000.00 to The United Way of River Cities."

 

For more information contact matt.ward@unitedwayrivercities.org.

Or visit, www.firstgiving.com/unitedwayrivercities/overtheedge

 

 

