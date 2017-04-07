Most read
- Large Cities Face Opioid Issues Like Huntington
- INTRODUCING SHELLY REUBEN’S NEW NOVEL: My Mostly Happy Life – Autobiography of a Climbing tree
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
- My Mostly Happy Life: Autobiography of a Climbing Tree
- Art Benefit for Branches at Club
- Amtrak's Cardinal on Chopping Block
- Statement regarding introduced legislation and the West Virginia Regional Technology Park
- Overdoses Spike Again , Check Out these Images
- Marshall director of admissions named to national AACRAO subcommittee
- SNEAK PREVIEW: Kings Island Opens April 15
Amtrak's Cardinal on Chopping Block
According to the National Association of Railroad Passengers all federal funding for AMTRAK would be cut.
- Elimination of all federal funding for Amtrak’s national network trains, which provides the only Amtrak service to 23 states, and the only nearby Amtrak service for 144.6 million Americans;
- $499 million from the TIGER grant program, a highly successful program that invests in passenger rail and transit projects of national significance;
- $2.3 billion from the Federal Transit Administration’s “New Starts” Capital Investment Program, which is crucial to launching new transit, commuter rail, and light-rail projects.
Despite the three day a week Cardinal on the cut list, a campaign has been initiated to make the service daily.
The Cardinal service connects 32 stations across 11 states... but it only runs three days a week. It means only three days of ticket revenue for Amtrak. It means only three days of connectivity for passengers, and four days of inconvenience and confusion.
Amtrak estimates that daily service would double ridership along the line, and increase the revenue per passenger by a third. From this projection of growth, it's clear that more passengers and money would pour from the line, and into the communities it serves.
The WV Legislature has joined those supporting expansion.
Passenger train routes at risk:
Long distance rail routes open up enormous economic development opportunities, which the Administration’s proposal ignores or casts aside. The plan threatens the following long distances routes:
- Gulf Coast Restoration - In development
- Silver Star - Daily service
- Cardinal - 3 trains/week
- Silver Meteor - Daily service
- Empire Builder - Daily service
- Capitol Limited - Daily service
- California Zephyr - Daily service
- Southwest Chief - Daily service
- City of New Orleans - Daily service
- Texas Eagle - Daily service
- Sunset Limited - 3 trains/week
- Coast Starlight - Daily service
- Lake Shore Limited - Daily service
- Palmetto - Daily service
- Crescent - Daily service
- Auto Train - Daily service
https://www.narprail.org/news/releases/rail-passengers-respond-to-white-...
This would impact 220 towns. For information on expressing your voice, visit:
http://cqrcengage.com/narp/app/sign-petition?13&engagementId=248793