Amtrak's Cardinal on Chopping Block

The Mountain State's only passenger rail service finds itself in jeopardy based on proposed budget cuts that would impact long distance rail travel in numerous states.

According to the National Association of Railroad Passengers all federal funding for AMTRAK would be cut.

Elimination of all federal funding for Amtrak’s national network trains, which provides the only Amtrak service to 23 states, and the only nearby Amtrak service for 144.6 million Americans;

$499 million from the TIGER grant program, a highly successful program that invests in passenger rail and transit projects of national significance;

$2.3 billion from the Federal Transit Administration’s “New Starts” Capital Investment Program, which is crucial to launching new transit, commuter rail, and light-rail projects.

Despite the three day a week Cardinal on the cut list, a campaign has been initiated to make the service daily.

The Cardinal service connects 32 stations across 11 states... but it only runs three days a week. It means only three days of ticket revenue for Amtrak. It means only three days of connectivity for passengers, and four days of inconvenience and confusion.

Amtrak estimates that daily service would double ridership along the line, and increase the revenue per passenger by a third. From this projection of growth, it's clear that more passengers and money would pour from the line, and into the communities it serves.

The WV Legislature has joined those supporting expansion.

Passenger train routes at risk:

Long distance rail routes open up enormous economic development opportunities, which the Administration’s proposal ignores or casts aside. The plan threatens the following long distances routes:

Gulf Coast Restoration - In development

Silver Star - Daily service

Cardinal - 3 trains/week

Silver Meteor - Daily service

Empire Builder - Daily service

Capitol Limited - Daily service

California Zephyr - Daily service

Southwest Chief - Daily service

City of New Orleans - Daily service

Texas Eagle - Daily service

Sunset Limited - 3 trains/week

Coast Starlight - Daily service

Lake Shore Limited - Daily service

Palmetto - Daily service

Crescent - Daily service

Auto Train - Daily service

https://www.narprail.org/news/releases/rail-passengers-respond-to-white-...

This would impact 220 towns. For information on expressing your voice, visit:

http://cqrcengage.com/narp/app/sign-petition?13&engagementId=248793