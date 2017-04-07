Most read
- Working Together Just First Piece of Solving Opioid Epidemic Puzzle
- Large Cities Face Opioid Issues Like Huntington
- Overdoses Spike Again , Check Out these Images
- SNEAK PREVIEW: Kings Island Opens April 15
- Detroit heroin dealer pleads guilty to South Charleston heroin crime
- INTRODUCING SHELLY REUBEN’S NEW NOVEL: My Mostly Happy Life – Autobiography of a Climbing tree
- Statement regarding introduced legislation and the West Virginia Regional Technology Park
- 50 US Tomahawk Missiles Fired into Syria, CNN Reports
- My Mostly Happy Life: Autobiography of a Climbing Tree
- Short Council Agenda Includes Budget Revision
ON STAGE: Adams Family Performed at HHS
"Betsy Ross Ate Here (Play)
by Dan Kehde
Contemporary Youth Arts Company
Thurs-Sat April 6-8 at 8pm
Thurs-Sat April 13-15 at 8pm
WVSU Capitol Center Theater
123 Summers Street, Charleston, WV
Adults $15 Students/Seniors $8
304-342-6522
"New Play Festival" (Student-written plays)
Ashland Community and Technical College
Fri-Sat April 7-8 at 7pm
Matinee Sun April 9 at 2:30pm
J.B. Sowards Theater at the College Drive Campus
Ashland, KY
General admission $5 available at the door
Murder and Merriment (Interactive Murder Dinner Parties)
For a complete list of upcoming murder parties, visit murderandmerriment.com
__________________________
UPCOMING LIVE THEATRE
"The Good Woman of Setzuan" (Play)
by Bertolt Brecht
Original music composed by Matt Jackfert; performed by Scott Christian
Essential Stages
Wed-Sat April 19- 22 at 7:30pm
David Stephen Skeen Theatre, Cole Bldg.
WVSU, Institute, WV.
WVSU students FREE; $10 General Admission
304-766-5110
"Company" (Musical)
by Stephen Sondheim
Actors Guild of Parkersburg
Fri-Sat April 21-22 / 28-29 and May 5-6 at 8pm
Matinees Sun April 30 at 2:30pm
Actors Guild of Parkersburg
724 Market St, Parkersburg, WV
$18 Adults / $16 Students and Seniors
*Fri April 21 Get 50% off two or more adult tickets
*Sat April 22 Hospitality Night - Free refreshments
http://www.actors-guild.com
"She Loves Me" (Musical)
by Joe Masteroff, Sheldon Harnick, and Jerry Bock
GWHS Theater of the Nevertheless
April 21-22 at 7pm
Matinee Sun April 23 at 1pm
George Washington High School
1522 Tennis Club Rd, Charleston, WV
Tickets TBA
https://www.facebook.com/events/1869388250010664/
"Marcellus Shale" (Play)
by Paul Zimet and Ellen Maddow
Fri-Sat April 21-22 at 8pm
Alban Arts and Conference Center
65 Olde Main St, Saint Albans, WV
$15 Adults, $10 Students/Seniors
(304) 721-4174.
Proceeds benefit the Ohio Valley Environmental Council and WVSORO.
"Sister Act: The Musical" (Musical)
Music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner
The Charleston Light Opera Guild
Fri-Sat May 5-6 / 12-13 / 19-20 at 7:30pm
ONE matinee Sun, May 14 at 2pm
Charleston Civic Center Little Theatre
One Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV
$25 Reserved seating. Tickets available NOW at
charlestonlightoperaguild.org or call / visit Charleston Civic Center Little Theater Box Office beginning a week before opening night. 304-343-2287 Mon-Sat 11am-2pm and one hour before showtimes.
"An Evening with Gilbert & Sullivan" (Musical Revue)
Arts Resources for the Tri State (ARTS)
Directed by John W. Campbell
Fri-Sat May 5-6 at 8pm
Thurs-Sat May 11-13 at 8pm
ARTS Renaissance
900 8th St. Huntington, WV
General Admission $15 Show Only / $30 Dinner and show
Dinner menu: TBA
artstristate.org
"Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" (Play)
by Tennesee Williams
Directed by Gregory Morris
Alban Arts and Conference Center
Fri-Sat June 2-3 / 9-10 at 8pm
Sunday Matinees: June 4 and 11 at 2pm
Alban Arts and Conference Center
65 Olde Main St, Saint Albans, WV
$15 Adults, $10 Students/Seniors
www.albanartscenter.com
304-721-8896
"Willy Wonka Jr." (Musical - Theatre by Children)
*sensory friendly performance
Kanawha Players' Exceptional Stars Production
Directed by Michele Carlson Brooks
June 9-11
Charleston Civic Center Little Theatre
One Civic Center drive, Charleston, WV
Ticket info TBA
"Disney's Beauty and the Beast" (Musical - Outdoor)
Huntington Area Regional Theatre (HART in the Park)
Fri-Sun June 16-18 / 23-25 / June 30-July 1 at 8:30pm
Gates open for picnicking at 7pm
Children's Preshow at 7:30pm
"Disney's Beauty and the Beast" at 8:30pm
Ritter Park Amphitheater
1310 8th Ave, Huntington, WV
$15 Adults / $12 Children and Seniors / Group Rates Available
Tickets can be purchased now at www.GHPRD.org or at the gate the night of the show. Please call 1-304-696-5954 or visit www.GHPRD.org for Tickets or more info.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1079683032177686/
"Nunsense 2: The Second Coming" (Musical - Outdoor)
Huntington Area Regional Theatre (HART in the Park)
Fri-Sun July 21-23 / 28-30at 8:30pm
Gates open for picnicking at 7pm
Children's Preshow at 7:30pm
"Nunsense 2: The Second Coming" at 8:30pm
Ritter Park Amphitheater
1310 8th Ave, Huntington, WV
$15 Adults / $12 Children and Seniors / Group Rates Available
Tickets can be purchased now at www.GHPRD.org or at the gate the night of the show. Please call 1-304-696-5954 or visit www.GHPRD.org for Tickets or more info.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1769326023388749/
______________________
AUDITIONS
AUDITIONS for "The Bridges of Madison County" (Musical)
by Jason Robert Brown
Charleston Light Opera Guild
Singing/Reading auditions Tues, April 4 and 11 at 7:30pm
Charleston Light Opera Guild Theatre
Show dates: June 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, and 25, 2017.
Available roles and more audition information can be found on the Guild's website at http://ow.ly/voTQ308HKpJ.