Art Benefit for Branches at Club

The Press Club Presents Paint the Town Red: A Feminine Product Donation Drive, Art Reception and Floor Show to Benefit Branches and Sojourner's.



The Press Club Panini and Pizza Pub announces their latest community event, an art reception and performance on Friday, April 7, with an along-side donation drive to benefit women of Charleston and Huntington shelters. Feminine products are classed and taxed as luxury items, and thus federal funds cannot be used to purchase them as supplies for shelters or pantries. Paint the Town Red will waive the $5 cover with your donation, and adults of legal age will also receive a free draft beer!





Art will be viewable all day, with the all ages art reception beginning at 6 p m. At 7 pm, DJ Feminasty will open the performance half of the night, so bring your dancing shoes! At 8 pm, local comics Rebecca Fitzgerald, Angela Davis, Alex Runyon, and Emily Murray will take the stage with some mature content, and at 9 pm, Naughty Samadhi performance troupe and performer Ruby Rouge will perform some exciting burlesque numbers - 21+ only, please have ID ready.



Vendors and artists are wanted for the art show now! Submissions for the art show, which will hang for a month after the reception, are being taken until Thursday April 6. All media will be considered, simply bring your art and crafts to Press Club 1212 4th Ave Huntington during business hours (Mon-Wed 11-9 Thurs-Sat 11-11 Sun 11-3).



The Press Club has been at their 4th Avenue Huntington storefront less than a year, but they have already established themselves as a lively space that fosters art and community. They look forward to seeing everyone at this and many other events in the coming months!

