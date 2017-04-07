Most read
Art Benefit for Branches at Club
Friday, April 7, 2017
Art will be viewable all day, with the all ages art reception beginning at 6 pm. At 7 pm, DJ Feminasty will open the performance half of the night, so bring your dancing shoes! At 8 pm, local comics Rebecca Fitzgerald, Angela Davis, Alex Runyon, and Emily Murray will take the stage with some mature content, and at 9 pm, Naughty Samadhi performance troupe and performer Ruby Rouge will perform some exciting burlesque numbers - 21+ only, please have ID ready.
Vendors and artists are wanted for the art show now! Submissions for the art show, which will hang for a month after the reception, are being taken until Thursday April 6. All media will be considered, simply bring your art and crafts to Press Club 1212 4th Ave Huntington during business hours (Mon-Wed 11-9 Thurs-Sat 11-11 Sun 11-3).
The Press Club has been at their 4th Avenue Huntington storefront less than a year, but they have already established themselves as a lively space that fosters art and community. They look forward to seeing everyone at this and many other events in the coming months!