Marshall director of admissions named to national AACRAO subcommittee

Dr. Tammy R. Johnson of Marshall University has been appointed by the American Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers (AACRAO) to a national subcommittee aimed at identifying best practices on appropriate methods of collecting, recording and reporting of name and gender identity in student record systems.

Johnson will serve on the policies and procedures subcommittee for the Student Identity Work Group, which will provide guidance for transgender students and students who wish to update their gender markers, change their legal names, use preferred names or designate pronouns.

“The charge of our subcommittee is to identify best practices in higher education related to gender identity and enrollment services. Essentially, we’ll be identifying current best practices from around the nation related to gender identity considerations and student records, with the goal of providing guidance in this arena to all member institutions,” Johnson said.

According to a release from AACRAO, more than 180 members of the association applied for membership on the subcommittee. AACRAO chose representatives from both four-year public and private institutions, military institutions, faith-based institutions, single-sex institutions and community colleges. Members from admissions, enrollment services, registrar’s offices, athletics, student life, information technology and Title IX offices will serve on the Student Identity Work Group.

In addition to Johnson, AACRAO members who were appointed to the subcommittee included:

• Joseph Salomone, Drexel University (Chair)

• Cody Garrison, Neumont University

• Karen Goodell, SUNY Ulster

• Jon Jump, Wabash College

• Annette Lott, Houston Community College

• James Miller, University of Washington-Bothell

• Melissa Nunn, University of Florida

• Bruce Oates, Oakton Community College

• Tiffany Robertson, Governors State University

• Katharine Johnson Suski, Iowa State University

• Brenda Selman, University of Missouri

• Juanita Womack, Philadelphia University

Johnson assumed the duties of her appointment Feb. 1.

For more information on AACRAO’s response to recent legislation regarding transgender students, visit http://www.aacrao.org/resources/resources-detail-view/aacrao-s-response-... or www.aacrao.org.