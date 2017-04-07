Marshall students take 10 first-place awards from National Broadcasting Society

Students from Marshall University’s public radio station, WMUL-FM, received 10 first-place awards and 12 honorable mention awards during the National Broadcasting Society/Alpha Epsilon Rho (NBS/AERho) 26th Annual National Student Audio/Video Scriptwriting and 54th Annual Audio/Video Production Awards Competition ceremony at the Hilton Meadowlands Hotel in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday, March 25.

Dr. Chuck G. Bailey, professor of Radio-Television Production and Management in the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications at Marshall University and faculty manager of WMUL-FM, said that the students competed with other broadcasting students from colleges and universities throughout the United States.

“No other school won as many grand prizes or won more overall awards than WMUL-FM’s student broadcasters in the NBS scriptwriting, audio and online categories. WMUL-FM student broadcasters were finalists in 12 categories of the 27 categories available and won 10 grand prizes, which is truly outstanding. Winning at this high a level speaks well for Marshall University, the College of Arts and Media and the W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications, as the student broadcasters of WMUL-FM consistently earn top honors in direct competition with nationally recognized colleges and universities,” said Bailey.

Rebecca Turnbull, a junior from Bridgeport, West Virgnia, took home top prizes in the audio news package, audio news segment and audio feature package categories. Turnbull shared an audio magazine program win with cohosts Adam Rogers, a graduate student from Milton, West Virginia, and Sage Shavers, a senior from Charleston, West Virginia. That remote broadcast, titled “46th Annual Marshall University Plane Crash Memorial Ceremony,” was produced by Michael Stanley, a graduate student from Hamlin, West Virginia.

Other grand prize winners were Luke Creasy, a junior from Huntington, West Virginia, for audio sports package; Jacob Queen, a freshman from Huntington, West Virginia, and Jacob Flatley, a graduate student from Wheeling, West Virginia, for serving as cohosts on an audio sports program; and Nick Herrick, a junior from Petersburg, West Virginia, for writing and producing audio promos and audio PSAs.

Also, the station’s website at www.marshall.edu/wmul was recognized with a first-place award. Monica Zalaznik, a junior from Buckhannon, is the webmaster.

Finally, Rogers; Shavers; James Collier, a recent graduate from Worthington, Kentucky; Dylan Stone, a junior from Henderson, West Virginia; and Spencer DuPuis, a freshman from Leesburg, Virginia, were honored for audio sports play-by-play programming on a broadcast for the Marshall University men’s basketball game against Ohio University.

National Broadcasting Society-Alpha Epsilon Rho (NBS/AERho) has more than 1,500 student and professional members and has chapters on 68 college campuses. The National Broadcasting Society (NBS) was founded in 1943, and its mission is to enhance the development of college and university students in telecommunication, broadcasting, cable and other electronic media. Past and present members of the society number more than 50,000. Alpha Epsilon Rho is the national honorary society composed of members selected from National Broadcasting Society (NBS) Chapters.