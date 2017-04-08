Former Huntington Cop, Sheriff, Mayor Honored by Creators of Dick Tracy Comic

Do you remember a comic strip that ran in the daily and Sunday newspaper called Dick Tracy? He was the greatest detective of his time and tenaciously fought mob bosses.

His image has been the subject of radio dramas, black and white movie serials, cartoons, several early tv shows, and a 1990 movie that starred Warren Beatty.

The comic strip debuted in 1931 in the Detroit Mirror created by Chester Gould. It's syndicated by the Chicago Tribune New York News Syndicate. And it's still carried daily in newspaper in 2017.

After Gould retired, numerous artists have drawn the detective, including Joe Staton and writer Mike Curtis (known for Casper the Friendly Ghost, Scooby Doo, Richie Rich) along with Sheiley Pleger and Shane Fisher (coloring for Sunday strips).

Scene Dick Tracy Cartoon (c)

When this new creative team joined Tracy in 2011, Chicago area policeman Jim Doherty introduced a feature --- Tracy's Hall of Fame. It replaces the "Crimestopper" caption once a month. The Hall of Fame profiles and honors a real-life officer.

Huntington resident know the newest Tracy Hall of Famer for his Mayberry Andy Griffith style and squad car. Kim Wolfe began his career on Huntington's police force and introduced the horse patrol.

Of course, Wolfe later became the Cabell County Sheriff and served four years as Huntington's Mayor. He can be seen briefly as an 'extra' in the Warner Bros. "We Are Marshall" film, too.

Mayor Wolfe (right) at We Are Marshall debut. Former HNN Photographer Chris Spencer (Center). Debra Wolfe, left

Wolfe has chalked up another honor. Last month, the Tracy Sunday comic selected him for it's "Hall of Fame" officer.

Modestly, Wolfe sent me a link and appeared surprised. "Well, at least it was positive," he said, obviously reflecting on the turmoil of finances during his term as Mayor.

The link "was sent to me from some guy in Proctorville. Don't know how it got in the funny paper," Wolfe said.

The panel honoring Wolfe states:

"Served two tours in Vietnam with the U.S. Navy before serving 16 years with the Huntington (WV) police department. He was elected sheriff in Cabell County (WV) in 2000 and 2004 and was elected Mayor of Huntington from 2008 to 2013 (sic). Lt. Walter Reimer."