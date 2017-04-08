Attorney General Morrisey to Speak at Drug Recovery Rally

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is scheduled to speak at an event aimed at helping addicts and empowering faith-based groups in their fight against substance abuse.





High on Hope – The Movement, an effort led by Wood County recovery advocate Tim Craft, will take place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Parkersburg High School. The Attorney General will speak about his efforts to combat the drug epidemic in West Virginia.



“Faith can play a tremendous role in fighting opiate abuse,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Mistakes do not have to define a person’s future and the love found within religious communities is making a difference.”



Nearly 20 exhibit booths will be set up at Parkersburg High School’s Field House Stadium, including a booth sponsored by the Attorney General’s Office. The goal is for community leaders to network and encourage addicts to seek help.



Supporting faith-based recovery is one initiative through which the Attorney General has sought to combat West Virginia’s drug overdose death rate. That includes last year’s multistate partnership to unite religious recovery groups in Huntington, Wheeling, and Williamstown.



Other efforts include criminal prosecutions, civil litigation, multi-state initiatives, new technology, support of opioid education in schools and a best practices toolkit endorsed by more than 25 national and state stakeholders.



The event is free and open to the public. People of all ages are encouraged to attend.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus