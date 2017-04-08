First Woman Fire Chief in Huntington Swearing In Ceremony Scheduled

  • Email to a friend
  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, April 8, 2017 - 03:40 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
First Woman Fire Chief in Huntington Swearing In Ceremony Scheduled
Photo: Mayor's Office

The City of Huntington will host a swearing-in ceremony for Fire Chief Jan Rader at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, in the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium, located on the second floor of City Hall. The ceremony is open to the public.

Huntington City Council unanimously approved Mayor Steve Williams’ appointment of Rader on March 27. She is a 22-year veteran of the Fire Department and is the first female professional firefighter to achieve the rank of fire chief in West Virginia.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus