First Woman Fire Chief in Huntington Swearing In Ceremony Scheduled
Saturday, April 8, 2017
Huntington City Council unanimously approved Mayor Steve Williams’ appointment of Rader on March 27. She is a 22-year veteran of the Fire Department and is the first female professional firefighter to achieve the rank of fire chief in West Virginia.