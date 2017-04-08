Most read
Attorney General Morrisey Congratulates Colleagues For Receiving Prestigious Award
Saturday, April 8, 2017 - 03:44 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
The award highlights 40 young professionals under 40 years old who go above and beyond to make West Virginia a better place.
“Anthony and Lara are very deserving of this award,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “They have been a valuable part of our fight against opioid abuse and have so much love and devotion for our state. I congratulate both on receiving this award and I am glad to see each gain the recognition they deserve.”
The award winners were recognized Thursday at a reception in Morgantown.